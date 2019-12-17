Gujarat: 5 students arrested for graffiti on CAA

The police on Tuesday arrested five students of Faculty of Fine Arts, M S University in Vadodara for allegedly defacing and scribbling "objectionable" slogans on the walls of the city police commissioner office, a place nearby a temple among others in the city.

The arrested students have been alleged that they scribbled "No CAB" with images of lotus and Nazi symbols with spray paints which amounts to hurting religious sentiments.

Follow live updates of the CAA protests here

The students have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges including defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class, uttering with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any persons, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.

The police, in a press release, identified these students as Pulkit Gandhi, 20, Rajat Vyas, 19, Ruchir Nair, 21, Aryan Sharma, 24 and Ayajin Jonson, 23, all students of Fine Arts faculty. There are two more students who are yet to be arrested who have been identified as Renil and Rishi Nair.

Police said that the students selected places including police headquarters, Kala Ghoda Circle, the wall of Fatehgunj pavilion among other places. They said that these graffiti includes "no CAB Modi", "Swastika" among others which were done to "intentionally hurt religious sentiments and public orders." Police claimed that these accused together decided to make the graffiti with slogans in order to provoke and protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. Police said that the arrest is based on several CCTV footage in which the accused are reportedly seen.