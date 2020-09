A 61-year-old Covid-19 patient on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a private hospital where he was being treated in Keshod town in Gujarat's Junagadh district, police said.

The man, a retired government employee, was being treated there for the past two days, an official said.

"The exact reason why he took this step will be known only after our probe is completed," the Keshod police station official added.