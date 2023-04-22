Gujarat: AAP leader held on charge of extorting Rs 1 crore in dummy candidates racket case

The Bhavnagar police, late on Friday night arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, the whistle-blower who exposed several recruitment exam question paper leaks, for allegedly extorting Rs1 crore from several accused arrested in the dummy candidate exam scam.

Jadeja was arrested after several hours of questioning.

The Bhavnagar police have accused Jadeja of extorting Rs1 crore from the accused in the dummy candidate scam which was busted last week in the district.

The FIR registered with Nilambaug police station names Jadeja and six others including Shivubha, Kanbha, Ghanshyam Joshi, Bipin Trivedi and Raju as accused.

The complainant in the case is police inspector, special operation group, Bhavnagar.

The FIR against them was registered on April 21 under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc.) to be read section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

FIR says that Jadeja received information about the dummy candidates who had appeared in the recently held junior clerk recruitment examination.

These candidates were part of a racket allegedly run by Prakash Dave alias PK and Baldev Rathod, among others, who would forge hall tickets of candidates for recruitment as well as board examinations and send dummy candidates.

They used to charge Rs5 lakh to Rs10 lakh. The racket is reported to have been active since 2012.

Police have claimed in the FIR that Jadeja came to know about this racket and threatened to expose it and demanded Rs70 lakh from Dave.

FIR alleges that Dave paid Rs45 lakh to Ladhwa, one of the co-accused with Jadeja on March 29. Jadeja was also paid Rs55 lakh by another person identified as Pradeep Baraiya, whose name figures in dummy candidate scam as an accused.

The AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP government has "framed" Jadeja for exposing the question paper leaks for the past couple of years.