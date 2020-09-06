Gujarat adds record 1,335 Covid-19 cases in day; 14 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,335 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 1,04,341, health department said.

With 14 more deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 3,108, it said.

A total of 1,212 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 84,758, the department said in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate now stands at 81. 23 per cent.

A total of 72,561 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,116.32 tests per day per million population.