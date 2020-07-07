Gujarat adds record 778 coronavirus cases; 17 patients die

Gujarat reported yet another highest-ever single-day spike of 778 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,636, the state health department said.
The state reported the deaths of 17 more Covid-19 patients, raising the fatalities to 1,979.
Also, 421 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in Gujarat to 26,744, the department said in a release.
The state now has 8,913 active cases with the condition of 61 patients being critical, it said.
Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,636, new cases 778, deaths 1,979, discharged 26,744, active cases 8,913, people tested so far 4,25,830.
