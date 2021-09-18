Gujarat vaccinates over 22.15 lakh on PM's birthday

Gujarat administers over 22.15 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses during mega drive; Surat gives highest jabs

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had launched the drive from a centre in Ahmedabad

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 18 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 16:09 ist
A health worker (R) inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP File Photo

Over 22.15 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gujarat during the state government's mega drive on Friday, with Surat administering the highest number of 2.77 lakh doses, an official said on Saturday.

As per the figure released by the state health department, a record 22,15,027 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine till 10 pm on Friday during the mega campaign organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Surat administered the highest number of 2,77,121 doses among 33 districts, the official said.

Ahmedabad administered 2,31,639 jabs, followed by Vadodara with 1,22,986 and Rajkot with 1,05,829 doses, he said.

Also Read | Wish PM Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday everyday: Congress on 2.5 crore record vaccinations

Surat was also on top among the state's eight municipal corporations as far as the number of doses administered during the mega drive is concerned, the official said.

As many as 2,02,421 doses were administered in the Surat Municipal Corporation, followed by Ahmedabad with 1,50,096 doses, Vadodara with 61,946 and Rajkot with 44,636, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had launched the drive, which was organised on the occasion of the Prime Minister's 71st birthday, from a centre in Ahmedabad, while state Health Minister Rishukesh Patel launched it from Jamnagar. India set a record of administering over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day in the mega drive.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 