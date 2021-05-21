Merit-based progression for college students in Gujarat

Gujarat announces merit-based progression for college students

This system will be applicable to government and private universities, and their affiliated colleges

Around 9.5 lakh college students will be covered under this. Credit: iStock Photo

In light of the Covid-19 situation, the Gujarat government has decided not to conduct examinations and instead give merit-based progression to undergraduate students of intermediate semesters, an official said on Friday.

State Education Minister Bhupenderasinh Chudasama said the government had taken the decision in the larger interest of students as majority of them are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to an official release, the merit-based progression system will be applicable to all undergraduates, except medical and paramedical students, studying in intermediate semesters, such as semesters 2, 4 and 6.

This system will be applicable to government and private universities, and their affiliated colleges, it was stated.

Around 9.5 lakh college students will be covered under this alternative system of evaluation and promotion, the official said.

Instead of giving exams, undergraduate students will be graded based on their performance in the previous semester and internal exam marks, with each component carrying 50 per cent weightage, the release stated. 

