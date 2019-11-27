Gujarat anti-terror law to come into force from Dec 1

Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 27 2019, 20:13pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 20:56pm ist
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The controversial law - Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act, will come into force from December 1, said Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his nod to make it as a law. Earlier, his three predecessors had returned the bill over its contentious issues.

Informing his government’s decision, the minister told reporters that “To increase the security of the state and strengthening police with more power, the state government had passed this bill which was accepted by the President. From December 1, this act will be implemented in the state.”

He said that organised crimes such as contract killing, extortion, theft of prohibited items, kidnapping for ransom and offences related under ponzi scheme and multi-level marketing schemes will be dealt under this new law.  

Jadeja said that special courts will be designated along with prosecutors and special prosecutors who will take up a terror-related case. This law police the power to intercept calls and produce them in the court as evidence, besides confessional statements recorded by Superintendent police rank officers.    

