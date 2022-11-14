Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Key challenges for Isudan Gadhvi in Khambhalia

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate, who is set to contest from the Khambhalia seat of his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka. Despite that benefit, the AAP candidate faces major hurdles in his endeavor to grab the CM seat. Let's take a look at them.

The Ahir majority

Given the majority population of the Ahir community in the area, only Ahir candidates have won in the Khambhaliya seat since 1972. The first challenge that Ghadhvi faces is gaining the community's acceptance. Even though the Gadhvi community is also an OBC category just like the Ahirs, that may not be enough of a commonality. The only time a non-Ahir has won from the seat was in 1967. Whether Gadhvi will change history or just witness it repeat itself, will only be revealed on December 8.

Strong Opposition

A newcomer in politics, Gadhvi is set to face veteran politician Pabubha Manek, who has been winning from Dwarka since 1990. The first three elections that he won were as an independent candidate, then as a Congress candidate in 2002, after which he bagged the seat as a BJP candidate.

From the recurrent results in the constituency, it is clear that citizens have been faithful to Manek and his party swapping has not affected his wins. This may be a problem for Gadhvi and AAP.

A popular face but an amateur politician

Isudan Gadhvi has been a popular face in Gujarat owing to his work in Gujarati media where his reporting on farmers’ issues and deforestation gained him public support. His fame as a TV anchor is undoubted and when he entered AAP, he was one of the first influential figures to join the party in its inception stage in the state. But he still comes as a new face in the state's politics, which has no dearth of tall leaders with years of experience in the bag. His performance as an amateur politician is a matter of grave skepticism in the polls.

AAP’s cameo

It is not only Gadhvi that the people of Khambhalia will have to warm up to but also the wild card AAP itself. In the last elections, Manek won with a margin of only 5,739 seats with the Congress candidate bagging 43.55 per cent of the total votes. Before this year’s Assembly elections, the competition was primarily between BJP and INC. AAP has entered Gujarat politics after its confident win in Punjab, and as a new kid on the block, has made a significant dent in BJP's confidence.

Amid the usual battle between BJP and Congress, will Khambhalia pay any heed to the new entrant AAP?