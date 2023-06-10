Gujarat ATS arrests four with ISIS links from Porbandar

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday is said to have busted an ISIS module and arrested four persons including a woman from Porbandar who were allegedly planning to leave the country.

ATS said that the four persons had planned to go to Afghanistan via Iran to join the Islamic State affiliate Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), where the terrorist outfit is reported to be resurging.

Those arrested have been identified as Ubed Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shaul, Mohammed Hazim Shah, all residents of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and Sumaira Banu Malek, a resident of Surat. ATS said that all accused are in their mid-20s. ATS said that they were radicalized by their handler identified as Abu Hamza to join ISKP.

Based on information obtained when ATS raided Sumaira's house in Surat, they recovered "Voice of Khorasan" magazine, among other literature from her possession. She told the cops that she was in touch with the handler and was closely associated with another Kashmiri resident Zubair Munshi, who is a wanted accused in this case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Deepan Bhadran told DH that the accused have been booked under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which deals with joining and supporting a banned organisation, among other charges.

ATS said that from the possession of the three Kashmiri youths, the police seized several documents, mobile phones, tablets and sharp weapons like knives. In a statement, the ATS said that from the cloud storage accounts of the suspects, several photographs and videos were found.

The ATS is said to have recovered video footage showing four Kashmiri youths giving Bay'ah (oath of allegiance) to Amirul Momineen (Commander of the Faithful), audio clips of Bay'ah audio clips and files mentioning their plans to migrate to Khorasan.

The questioning revealed that they were instructed by their handler, Abu Hamza, to reach Porbandar from where they were to take up jobs in fishing boats as labourers. Their plan, according to ATS, was to use one of the fishing boats or dhow to reach "pre-determined" GPS coordinates which had been given to them.

"They had planned to forge papers in Iran like passports and reach Khorasan. They were then to participate in its terrorist activities on behalf of the ISKP in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and achieve martyrdom, after which their pre-recorded statements, photographs, videos and documents were to be used by handler and the ISKP to publicize their martyrdom," the ATS said in a statement.