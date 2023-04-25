Gujarat ATS gets 14-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in drugs haul case

A local court in Kutch district on Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 14-day custody of Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of about 39 kg heroin, worth about Rs 200 crore, from a Pakistani fishing boat in a mid-sea operation last year. Bishnoi's name had figured in the investigation who is alleged to have been running the drug racket from Punjab jail.

Seeking his custody, the ATS told the court that it wanted to question Bishnoi to find out how he ran his alleged racket and was in touch with co-accused who were also lodged in different jails of Punjab. In the remand application, the ATS said that it wanted to know if Bishnoi was involved in the cross-border smuggling of narcotic substances and whether similar consignments from Pakistan and other countries were smuggled into Gujarat through the sea previously as well.

The ATS stated in the remand plea that despite being in jail as a convicted prisoner, Bishnoi was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler Abdulla, whose full name is yet not known, and who is reported to have sent the consignment to Gujarat. The officials told the court that they wanted to question Bishnoi to find out if he was involved in any terrorist organisation.

ATS had caught the narcotics consignment along with six crew members from a Pakistani fishing boat along with the consignment off Jakhau coast in September last year after a mid-sea operation. Subsequently, the ATS officials arrested four other suspects including Sartaj Malik and Jaggi Singh alias Vipal Singh from New Delhi.

Bishnoi's name also figured in a similar drug trafficking case busted by ATS in 2021, when the agency seized over 100 kg of heroin consignment. The probe revealed the involvement of associates of Bishnoi who were supposed to receive the consignment. These consignments were reported to have been smuggled for domestic consumption as well as smuggling them abroad using India as a transit point.

According to ATS officials, Bishnoi is facing over 90 criminal cases ranging from murder, attempt to murder, and ransom, among others in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, among other places. Officials said that one of his close aides, Bharat Bhushan Sharma alias Bhola Shooter, also figured in the investigation. He is reported to have been managing the operation from outside on the instruction of Bishnoi.