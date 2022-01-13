Gujarat BJP distributes 25 lakh 'Modi kites' for Makar Sankranti

Gujarat BJP gives 25L 'Modi kites' for Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, the festival of kites, is one of the major festivals in the western state.

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 13 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 22:31 ist
Apart from Modi's photograph, these kites will also carry slogans and names of various initiatives and schemes launched by the prime minister, such as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", "Make for The World", and a message thanking him for administering over 150 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Twitter/BJP4Gujarat

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Thursday said it has started the exercise of distributing nearly 25 lakh kites bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph for the occasion of Makar Sankranti to spread awareness about various pro-people schemes.

Apart from Modi's photograph, these kites will also carry slogans and names of various initiatives and schemes launched by the prime minister, such as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", "Make for The World", and a message thanking him for administering over 150 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

"We will distribute nearly 25 lakh kites, carrying Modi's messages and slogans, among the masses across the state through our booth-level workers. In Surat alone, we will give away 2 lakh kites. We are doing this to spread the prime minister's message among the people," Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said in Surat.

"Our country has completed 75 years of Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by the prime minister last year to celebrate the occasion. To make the young generation aware about our glorious past and how we gained independence, we are distributing kites bearing that message," Paatil told reporters.

Kites with a message thanking Modi for administering 150 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine will create awareness among people about the benefits of getting vaccinated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

