Gujarat BJP leaders test Covid-19 positive, govt announces Monsoon Session

Gujarat BJP president C R Patil became the latest politician to have tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Apollo hospital after developing symptoms like fatigue on Tuesday. The report was confirmed on Wednesday.

Since his appointment as party's state unit president, Patil has been on tours to connect with party workers and supporters.

Before Patil, party's state spokesperson Bharat Pandya and member of parliament from Ahmedabad East Hasmukh Patel were found to be infected. Earlier, over half-a-dozen party members who had been attending meetings at the party's headquarters at Kamalam, Gandhinagar had tested positive.

Patil, who was appointed party's state president in July, took out various public meetings and rallies in Saurashtra and north Gujarat where a large number of supporters and workers had congregated leading to criticism from the opposition for throwing social distancing norms out of the window.

Patil also opened the party headquarters for workers to address issues by appointing two ministers who would listen to their problem twice a week and address them.

Following the reports of infection among the party leaders the headquarters has been sealed. Following the rise in cases, the BJP also cancelled its two-day convention scheduled for September 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, a five-day Monsoon Session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly is going to be held from September 21. The state government said in a statement that 24 bills are likely to be tabled during the session.

When asked if sessions will have Question Hour, Gujarat Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that "Assembly speaker has been requested to not include Question Hour. If the need arises, the speak can allow short notice questions after discussions with concerned ministers."