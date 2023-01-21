Gujarat: BJP MLA among two booked under POCSO Act

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gajendrasinh Parmar and one Mahesh Patel from Himatnagar have been booked by Rajasthan Police under POCSO Act for sexual assault on a minor girl.

Victim's mother from Ahmedabad city in her complaint has stated, she and her family had family relations with Gajendrasinh Parmar, a political leader from Gujarat.

She alleged that during a tour to Jaisalmer in November 2020, Gajendrasinh and Mahesh had tried to sexually assault her minor daughter near Abu Road. She also quarrelled with Gajendrasinh and Mahesh over the matter.

In this connection, she had attempted to register a complaint against the accused in the past, but the police did not entertain, so she approached the Sirohi court in Rajasthan. On the court order, the complaint was registered on Friday afternoon.

Gajendrasinh Parmar is BJP's sitting MLA and in the last government he was a minister, said the victim's mother.

The complainant stated that earlier she had lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad Police, after which she started receiving threats, because of which she even attempted suicide in 2021.