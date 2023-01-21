Gujarat: BJP MLA among two booked under POCSO Act

Gujarat: BJP MLA among two booked under POCSO Act

Victim's mother from Ahmedabad city in her complaint has stated, she and her family had family relations with Gajendrasinh Parmar, a political leader from Gujarat

IANS
IANS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 21 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 14:47 ist
Illustration. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism in India

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gajendrasinh Parmar and one Mahesh Patel from Himatnagar have been booked by Rajasthan Police under POCSO Act for sexual assault on a minor girl.

Victim's mother from Ahmedabad city in her complaint has stated, she and her family had family relations with Gajendrasinh Parmar, a political leader from Gujarat.

She alleged that during a tour to Jaisalmer in November 2020, Gajendrasinh and Mahesh had tried to sexually assault her minor daughter near Abu Road. She also quarrelled with Gajendrasinh and Mahesh over the matter.

In this connection, she had attempted to register a complaint against the accused in the past, but the police did not entertain, so she approached the Sirohi court in Rajasthan. On the court order, the complaint was registered on Friday afternoon.

Gajendrasinh Parmar is BJP's sitting MLA and in the last government he was a minister, said the victim's mother.

The complainant stated that earlier she had lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad Police, after which she started receiving threats, because of which she even attempted suicide in 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Gujarat
Crimes against women
India News

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 