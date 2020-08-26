Gujarat: BJP suspends 38 councillors for disrespecting directives

The BJP in Gujarat has suspended 38 of its councillors from six municipalities for "disrespecting" directives of the party during August 24 elections for the posts of presidents and vice-presidents, the state unit said on Wednesday.

These councillors either remained absent during elections or did not vote in the favour of the party's officials candidates, according to a release issued by the BJP.

While 14 of the 38 councillors are from Upleta municipality in Rajkot, 13 others are from Rapar municipality in Kutch, it said.

Others are from municipalities of Harij, Tharad, Khedbrahma and Talaja in Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Bhavnagar districts, respectively, the release said.