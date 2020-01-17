Gujarat: Booklet on 'new Constitution' goes viral, RSS files FIR

An RSS office-bearer on Friday lodged an FIR with Ahmedabad cyber cell police against unidentified people, for making viral on social media a booklet containing “New Constitution of India" with the picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

According to the FIR, the file falsely claims that under the "new constitution" a particular religion will be dominant", "woman and untouchables will not have right to vote", among others.

The FIR says that the creator of this booklet is trying to undermine the importance of the Constitution and divide society on the basis of religion and caste. It says that someone is trying to take the country towards anarchy. It also says that the content of the booklet has insulted Mohan Bhagwat and RSS as an organisation.

The FIR has been filed by Dinesh Vala, a lawyer who also administers the RSS office in Maninagar. He has said that he received the booklet in PDF form on his WhatsApp number and when he read the contents he found them "insulting and provocative."

According to the FIR, the file reads, “this is the concise form of the constitution. A detailed constitution is being prepared. People can send their suggestion before March 15, 2020 to Prime Minister Office, New Delhi. One copy will have to be sent to RSS office in Nagpur, Maharashtra and every good suggestion will get a reward of Rs10,000."