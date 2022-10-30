Gujarat bridge collapse: Kharge, Rahul ask Congress workers to provide all help in rescue operation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that claimed at least 60 lives and appealed to party workers in the state to extend every possible assistance in rescue work.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said the news of the bridge collapse accident was very saddening, and appealed to all Congress workers to extend all possible help to the injured.

At least 60 people were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed this evening, officials said.

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat," Kharge said in a tweet.

"I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the news of the bridge accident in Morbi is very saddening.

"I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in such difficult times," he said.

"I appeal to all Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to the injured persons in the accident and also help in the search of missing people," Gandhi said.