Gujarat: Building collapses in Junagadh; 4 feared trapped

PTI
PTI, Junagadh,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

A two-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh city on Monday afternoon and four persons feared trapped, officials said.

The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains.

Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said.

Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.

India News
Gujarat
junagadh

