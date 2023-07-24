Gujarat: Building collapses in Junagadh; 4 feared trapped

A two-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh city on Monday afternoon and four persons feared trapped, officials said.
The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains.
Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said.
Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.
