Gujarat Cabinet gets overhaul: 24 ministers sworn in

A day after it cancelled the oath-taking ceremony following infighting over expansion of the new cabinet, the BJP on Thursday brought all new faces in chief minister Bhupendra Patel's team and dropped all the former ministers who were part of the previous Vijay Rupani government.

A total of 24 ministers, including two women, were sworn in by governor Acharya Devvrat in a function held at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar.

In an unprecedented move, the party didn't repeat a single minister from the previous government. The list included ex deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja and energy minister Saurabh Patel, among others.

Ten of the MLAs were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five minister of state (independent charge) and nine others took oath as minister of state.

MLAs Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Hrishikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradeep Parmar and Arjunsinh Chaudhri took oath as as cabinet ministers, Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitub Chaudhary and Manisha Vakil were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge). Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Rayani, Kuber Dindor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Gajendrasinh Parmar, R. C. Makwana, Vinod Mordiya and Devabhai Malam were sworn in as ministers of state.

The chief minister's office has said that the first cabinet meeting of council of ministers chaired by chief minister Bhupendra Patel will be held at 4:30 in Gandhinagar.

Check out the latest DH videos here: