Gujarat Civic bodies launch 'drive' against non-veg street vendors; say it hurts religious sentiments

Civic bodies in several cities of Gujarat have launched a "drive" against street vendors selling non-vegetarian food, saying display of meat in the open "hurts religious sentiments" besides causing traffic jams.

Interestingly, no written orders have been passed for the move that has been launched in Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhavnagar, all ruled by the BJP.

The move has the backing of state's law minister Rajendra Trivedi, who "appealed to police commissioners to assist the agencies in implementing the decisions" and sought action against violators.

Earlier this week, Rajkot Municipal Corporation decided to remove pushcarts and other stalls selling non-vegetarian food from streets. The municipal body termed the move as a "drive" to remove encroachments which caused traffic snarls on main roads.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation was quick to follow suit.

Hitendra Patel, Standing Committee Chairman of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, issued "verbal" instructions to its executive cell, asking for the removal of all non-vegetarian food vendors from public places and even restaurants in two weeks. He also cited religious sentiments behind the move.

On Friday, Bhavnagar joined the bandwagon, with the municipal corporation passing a similar "resolution" in its standing council meeting. Following the meeting, council chairman Dhirubhai Dhameliya issued a statement. "We have passed a resolution to stop food stalls from selling eggs and non-vegetarian food on public roads. We have also ordered to seize, fine the violators," he said.

The decision has hit vendors hard. "We all wait for the winter season since it is the only time of the year when demand really soars. The government is not against those who sell Punjabi, Chinese, pav-bhaji among others," a vendor in Vadodara told DH.

Ifran Yunus Modi, 34, a street vendor in Rajkot, said he is staring at an uncertain future. "I have been selling egg-based dishes for nearly 20 years but never faced such a situation," he told DH over phone.

"I have Rs 15,000 EMI for my home loan. My handcart is on rent and for the past two days I have been sitting home doing nothing but worrying. We don't have an organisation which could raise our voices."

