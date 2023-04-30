Gujarat CM's son undergoes surgery after brain stroke

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son undergoes operation after suffering brain stroke; health stable

Currently, his health is stable and is under the supervision of a team of expert doctors

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 30 2023, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 23:35 ist
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel on Sunday suffered a brain stroke and is stable after undergoing surgery, as per hospital officials.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel was admitted to KD Hospital at 2:45 pm and operated upon after suffering from a brain stroke. Currently, his health is stable and is under the supervision of a team of expert doctors," the facility's health bulletin said.

