Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son undergoes operation after suffering brain stroke; health stable

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel on Sunday suffered a brain stroke and is stable after undergoing surgery, as per hospital officials.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel was admitted to KD Hospital at 2:45 pm and operated upon after suffering from a brain stroke. Currently, his health is stable and is under the supervision of a team of expert doctors," the facility's health bulletin said.