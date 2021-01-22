Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram temple construction

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday donated Rs five lakh for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He donated the amount to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust during a programme held in Rajkot city of Gujarat.

On the occasion, Rupani appealed to the people to donate generously for the temple.

Inaugurating the donation drive in Rajkot, Rupani said that crores of people are contributing as per their capacity towards the cause.

"The temple being built is a symbol of our culture and collective strength. Gujarat has also struggled hard for the construction of the Ram mandir and Lord Ram continues to be the centre of faith for crores of people even today," he said while addressing the gathering, a government release said.

Rupani handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to preacher Rameshbhai Oza.

"I appeal to the people of Gujarat to join the countrywide campaign and donate generously to build the temple," he said.