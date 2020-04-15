Gujarat's CM under self isolation amid COVID-19 scares

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates self after MLA he met tests coronavirus positive

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 15 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:25 ist

 Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to run the state administration without meeting anyone for next one week after a Congress MLA whom he met on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Rupani's health is fine and he will run the state administration through technological facilities like video conference, video-calling and tele-calling, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) secretary Ashwani Kumar said on Wednesday.

"No visitor will be allowed at the chief minister's residence for the next one week," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

 

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Rupani along with other party legislators on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening.

Kumar said Khedawala committed a big mistake by not staying at home and coming out to meet Rupani when he had given his samples for coronavirus testing. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vijay Rupani
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Gujarat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 