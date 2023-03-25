Gujarat CMO's PRO resigns over son's alleged association with imposter 'PMO officer'

Weeks after Ahmedabad resident Kiran Patel's arrest in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as an officer from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and questioning of his son in the case, additional public relations officer (PRO) to Gujarat chief minister, Hitesh Pandya, on Friday resigned from his post.

Pandya had been PRO of Gujarat chief minister office for over two decades since the time of late chief minister Keshubhai Patel, the first BJP CM of Gujarat. Pandya went on to serve Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister for over 12 years, followed by Anandi Patel, Vijay Rupani and incumbent Bhupendra Patel.

When contacted, Pandya confirmed to DH that he had resigned. Giving reasons he told DH, "I have resigned taking moral responsibility...my son (sic) name has been dragged in the conman scandal by media...without proof." He added, "Reports in media were baseless."

On March 3, when Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Kiran Patel for impersonating an officer from PMO, there were at least two other persons who were accompanying him. One of them is reported to be Hitesh Pandya's son, Amit. The J&K police have questioned Amit in this case. The third person has been identified as Jai Sitapara, who is a resident of Rajkot. Pandyas are also originally from Rajkot.

Amit is associated with BJP and heads social media, North Zone, Gujarat as its in charge. A BJP source said that the party has already suspended Amit but it was officially yet to be announced.

BJP officials said that Hitesh Pandya was initially associated with ex-home minister and BJP leader late Hiren Pandya. He was first picked up as PRO in 1999 by then CM Keshubhai Patel and subsequently served all four other chief ministers. His stature is said to have grown over the last two decades.

The police investigation into Kiran Patel's case is turning out to be a cause of major embarrassment for Bhupendra Patel government. Kiran Patel is alleged to have "influenced several big shots and took undue benefits".

The resignation also coincided with Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch filing a fresh FIR against Kiran Patel on a complaint lodged by ex BJP minister Jawahar Chavda's brother, Jagdish.

He has alleged Patel, while posing as PMO officer, tried to usurp the complainant's bungalow. Jagdish had approached the DCB in June last year but no FIR was registered back then.