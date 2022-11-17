Gujarat: Cong supporters attack man who lent car to BJP

Police had to open fire on the violent group to disperse them

IANS
IANS, Godhra,
  • Nov 17 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 17:48 ist
Congress flag. Credit: Getty Photo

Tension gripped Gujarat's Panchmahal district after Congress supporters attacked a man for lending his car to the BJP for campaigning in the Sahera constituency.

The Panchmahal police had to open fire on the violent group to disperse them.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening, when a group supporting Congress candidates in the Sahera constituency, vandalised a vehicle and assaulted its owner.

In his complaint, Police Inspector R K Rajput stated that when he, along with his team, was patrolling the area, they saw a mob outside BJP leader Mahendrasinh Dabhi's office near Aniyad square. On inquiring, they learnt that the group was upset with the eco-car owner Rangitbhai Pagi as he had leased his car to BJP for campaigning. The entire village strongly supports Congress.

The group vandalised the car and dragged Rangitbhai out and attacked him even as one of them instigated others to kill him.

At this, the police intervened and resorted to open firing to disperse the mob.

Before the mob left the area, they pelted stones at the police team, in which the complainant too had received minor injuries.

Complaints have been filed against six persons on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and other sections of the Indian Penal code.

