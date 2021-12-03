Gujarat Congress gets new president ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

Ahead of 2022 Assembly polls, former parliamentarian and a strong leader from dominant Other Backward Caste (OBC) Jagdish Thakor on Friday was officially appointed as President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). The decision came nearly nine months after outgoing president Amit Chavda had tendered resignation following the party's embarrassing defeat in local body elections.

The party is yet to officially announce the name of Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the state Assembly to replace Paresh Dhanani who had also resigned along with Chavda in February this year. The name of Sukhram Rathwa, a tribal MLA from central Gujarat, is said to be considered for the post of LOP.

"We are very happy with the announcement. It is a good decision ahead of Assembly polls. He is an old hand and an experienced leader. The party will surely do well in his leadership in the coming polls," party's state working president Hardik Patel told DH while reacting to the announcement.

The 64-year-old Thakor is originally from Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district and was elected member of legislative assembly twice from Dahegam Assembly in Gandhinagar district and won Patan Lok Sabha seat in 2009. The elevation of Thakor, who is currently the party's vice-president, comes amidst lobbies by several groups in the Congress who wanted their own men for the post that included several past presidents.

