Gujarat Cong in a fix over induction of Prashant Kishor

Gujarat Congress in a fix over likely induction of Prashant Kishor

Congress may seek the poll strategist’s expertise for the Gujarat elections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 21:46 ist
Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI Photo

After a disappointing show in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress may seek the expertise of poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for the second half of 2022, but the state unit of the party seems to be divided about the plan.

A senior Congress member in the Gujarat unit told The New Indian Express that there is a “50-50 divide” in the party regarding Kishor’s likely induction.

“He can’t make much of a difference (for Congress) in Gujarat. The Congress has a s stronghold in the rural belt and even leaders know that in urban areas, it is difficult to beat the BJP. So what is the use of spending so much money to get Kishor on board? It should rather be given to candidates for the campaign and other activities,” a Congress member told TNIE.

Sources also told the publication that Kishor himself may not be interested in state polls and may have his eyes set on a bigger engagement like the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is an insistence that Kishor should join the party immediately. Many believe that the grand old party will only break its losing streak if Kishor is inducted. “A delay in making the decision means it would demoralise the ground workers whose hopes have been raised by such notions,” a former Gujarat Congress MLA said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Elections
Indian Politics
India News
Congress
Prashant Kishor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Universal Music can't help falling for Elvis Presley

Universal Music can't help falling for Elvis Presley

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

 