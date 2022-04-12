Gujarat Congress in a fix over likely induction of Prashant Kishor

After a disappointing show in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress may seek the expertise of poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for the second half of 2022, but the state unit of the party seems to be divided about the plan.

A senior Congress member in the Gujarat unit told The New Indian Express that there is a “50-50 divide” in the party regarding Kishor’s likely induction.

“He can’t make much of a difference (for Congress) in Gujarat. The Congress has a s stronghold in the rural belt and even leaders know that in urban areas, it is difficult to beat the BJP. So what is the use of spending so much money to get Kishor on board? It should rather be given to candidates for the campaign and other activities,” a Congress member told TNIE.

Sources also told the publication that Kishor himself may not be interested in state polls and may have his eyes set on a bigger engagement like the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is an insistence that Kishor should join the party immediately. Many believe that the grand old party will only break its losing streak if Kishor is inducted. “A delay in making the decision means it would demoralise the ground workers whose hopes have been raised by such notions,” a former Gujarat Congress MLA said.

