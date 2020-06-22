Gujarat Congress leader tests coronavirus positive

Gujarat Congress leader tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 22 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A senior Congress leader from Gujarat was on Monday hospitalised in Vadodara after testing positive for novel coronavirus, a senior IAS officer said.

According to Congress leaders, the senior leader and former Union minister was part of the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19 for four seats in Gujarat.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The Congress leader has been admitted in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Vadodara on Monday morning. His condition is stable," said Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vinod Rao.

State Congress unit president Amit Chavda said the party leader came in close contact with MLAs and other leaders.

"He was alright till the election and the thermal scanner at the entrance of polling booth also cleared him on June 19. He felt sick on Sunday and gave his samples for testing. He was admitted to a hospital today morning after his results came positive," Chavda said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
Congress

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 