Gujarat Congress MLAs move HC to spend entire MLA fund for building Covid-19 facilities

The Gujarat high court on Tuesday issued notice to state government on a joint petition moved by all 65 Congress members of legislative assembly (MLA) seeking direction to state government to allow them to use their annual Local Area Development (LAD) funds in their constituencies to purchase medical equipment, oxygen, among other facilities, to help coronavirus infected patients.

The petition has been filed by state Congress' President Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Paresh Dhanani on behalf of the party's all 65 MLAs. Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also moved the high court with a similar plea. They have argued that the amount of Rs 1.50 crore, that an MLA gets under LAD each year, should be allowed to use them in their constituency "to meet with impending necessity in the second surge." Last week, the state government allowed use of only Rs 25 lakh for extending help in Covid-19 related medical infrastructure. The Gujarat high court, after a brief hearing, asked the state government to file its response by May 11.

"This amount is insufficient and therefore applicants humbly urge this court to consider giving direction to the state of Gujarat to permit all MLAs including 65 MLAs of INC (Indian National Congress) to utilize entire amount of Rs.1.50 crore in their own constituency in the interest of people at large and purely out of humanitarian consideration to try to overcome the tsunami of Corona," the petition stated.

The petitioners have said that they need the funds for "purchasing ambulances, one ambulance costs Rs.20 lakh, setting up of oxygen plant in each constituency, purchase of oxygen concentrators, purchase of RTPCR units for testing, oxygen cylinders, flow meter and humidifiers. ventilator and medical beds." They have said that the cap of Rs 25 lakh prescribed by the state government is too little to meet the demand.

A similar argument has been advanced in the court by Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani. He is also crowdfunding for setting up oxygen plants and other Covid-19 facilities in his constituency in Banaskantha district in north Gujarat. A day before, he threatened the local administration to provide oxygen to a 25-bed community health centre which has become defunct due to the non-availability of oxygen.