Gujarat Congress suspends 38 for 'anti-party activities

Gujarat Congress suspends 38 members for 'anti-party activities'

In the Assembly polls held on December 1 and 5 last year, the BJP registered a landslide victory, bagging 156 seats

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 21 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 12:06 ist

The Gujarat Congress has said that it has suspended 38 of its functionaries and workers for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" during the Assembly polls held last month, where the grand old party could win only 17 seats in the 182-member House.

The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress met two times this month and has so far received 71 complaints against 95 persons, its convener Balubhai Patel told reporters on Friday. "We have suspended 38 functionaries and workers for anti-party activities. Action will be taken against others as well. Eight workers have received warnings," Patel said.

Read | Cong's 2-month campaign to spread Rahul's message

Surendranagar district president Raiyabhai Rathod, Narmada district president Harendra Valand and former Nandod MLA P D Vasava are among the 38 persons who have been suspended from the party, he said.

In the Assembly polls held on December 1 and 5 last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory, bagging 156 seats and retaining power in the state.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Gujarat
India News
Indian Politics
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 