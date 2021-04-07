Rs 2.6 cr in 4 days: Gujarat cops' collection as fine

Gujarat cops collect Rs 2.6 crore from violators of Covid-19 norms in four days

The fines were collected between April 2 and April 5

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 07 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 15:38 ist
People wait in a queue for their Covid-19 tests, at roadside testing camp in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI photo.

The Gujarat police have collected fines worth Rs 2.66 crore in four days from people failing to wear masks and those spitting in public places amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

The fines were collected between April 2 and April 5, the official said, adding that a penalty of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on violators of the mask rule.

According to a release issued by the state police, on average, around 6,600 people were fined every day from April 2 to April 5 for Covid-19-related violations in Gujarat.

"A penalty of Rs 2.66 crore was collected in four days from 26,761 people found moving out without mask or spitting in public," the official said.

Read: Those not wearing mass in Bengaluru metro train to be fined

As many as 1,300 FIRs under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code were also registered during this period against people who failed to adhere to the directives issued by the administration to curb the viral spread, it was stated.

At least 2,410 persons were also arrested for flouting Covid-19 related rules and guidelines.

In addition to this, 2,373 vehicles were seized for curfew violations in four major cities during this period, the release said.

In view of the present situation, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia has instructed police officials to enforce the coronavirus-related SOPs strictly, it was stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 