Gujarat coronavirus death toll surpasses 100

The Gujarat death toll from coronavirus passed the 100-mark on Wednesday after another 13 patients died in last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 103. The health department said that number of positive cases also rose to 2,407 with 179 fresh cases reported in the state. Officials said that there are 13 more patients who are on ventilators.

“To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 00.00 hours of April 23, 2020,” Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said in an order issued Wednesday.

The state is the worst affected after Maharashtra in terms of numbers of positive cases and death toll. Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said that out of 103 deaths, a large number of patients had comorbidities. An analysis of death figures presented by Ravi in the press conference stated that 47% of patients were under the aged above 60 while 41 per cent fell an under-aged group of 41 to 60, while 10% of the patients were aged between 21 and 40 years old.

Out of total deaths, 62 have died in Ahmedabad which has reported 1,501 total positive cases, followed by Surat with 12 deaths and 415 positive cases and Vadodara with 10 deaths and 208 cases are the worst affected districts in the state. There are 28 districts in the state which have reported the infection. Ravi said that the number of positive cases have been rising in the state since the number of testing is among the highest in the country. She said that there is nothing panic as the situation is "under control."