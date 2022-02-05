Gujarat couple's Rs 1.1 crore deal to reach US foiled as agent fires at their relative

Barely a fortnight after a family of four including two children from Gandhinagar district were found frozen to death on the Canadian border while attempting to enter the United States, a firing over a monetary dispute Friday night busted a somewhat similar plan in which a couple was to be taken to the US by agents for a whopping Rs 1.1 crore.

In the fresh case, a couple from Kalol town, Gandhinagar district had flown to Delhi on their way to America but had to return after their agents fought over the first installment of money. Police said that after the couple took off to Delhi Friday night, the agents opened fire at their relative here in Kalol. Police have arrested one accused while three others are still at large.

"We have arrested one accused while the search is on to find others. The couple who had reached Delhi also returned following the incident", said police sub-inspector MH Desai of Kalol Taluka police station who is investigating the case. The accused have been booked for an attempt to murder and under the arms act.

Incidentally, Kalol town is barely 10 km from Dingucha village from where a family of four including Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishali, 37, daughter Vihangi, 11, and three years old son Dharmik were found dead in the snow near the Canada-US border in Manitoba province on January 19. They froze to death while walking towards the US border.

Vishnu Patel, a resident of Maruti Bungalow in the Panchvati area of Kalol town, filed an FIR stating that he had struck a deal with two agents-Rutivk Parekh and Devam Brahmbhatt, both residents of Ahmedabad. The duo is said to be travel agents who agreed to send his niece Vishal and his wife Rupali to America for a cost of Rs 1.1 crore.

Patel, who runs a grocery store, has narrated in the FIR that he came to know about these agents through his friend Mahesh Vyas. He has said that the "American file" of Vishal and Rupali was not working out despite repeated attempts. A policeman explained that the couple was not able to procure a valid visa to visit America and that's why their uncle contacted the agents.

The FIR states that as per the deal, Patel had to pay half of the amount to the agents in two days of reaching America while the rest was to be paid in one-and-a-half months. According to the FIR, after the couple was flown to Delhi accompanied by one of the agents, Devam Brahmbhatt, the other agent Rutvik Parekh and three others came to Patel's house at around 1 AM and sought the first installment of payment.

Patel has told the cops that he had to show them Rs 10 lakh cash which he had kept at the house but he was willing to give it only after his niece reached the US. An argument between Patel and the agents ensued which turned violent as one of the agents identified only as Reyan shot at Patel. FIR states that Patel moved aside and the bullet hit the sofa nearby. Patel had said that hearing his screams, the neighbours came rushing. Reyan and two others managed to escape while Rutvik was caught due to an injury in his leg.

An NRI from Dingucha village told DH, "Money is not an issue once you reach America. The entire community chips in to help them. The person would earn and return them over the years. Collecting a few crores is not a big deal."

