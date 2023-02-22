Gujarat court denies bail to TMC leader Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

A special court on Wednesday rejected the regular bail application of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and activist Saket Gokhale in connection with a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has claimed in its investigation that Gokhale collected over Rs 1 crore through crowdfunding and cash deposits and used them for leading a lavish lifestyle, "breaching the trust of the general public who donated or contributed to him."

Principal district and sessions judge D M Vyas passed the order on Wednesday denying Gokhale any relief while holding that "prima facie" a case was made out against him. The order stated, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the subject matter prima-facie case is made out against the applicant/accused of the alleged offence, also considering the nature and gravity of the alleged offence and the fact that investigation is on crucial stage the application deserves to be rejected."

The order notes that since Gokhale, currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail, received money through crowdfunding from online platforms-Ourdemocracy.in and Razorpay- and allegedly used them for his "personal expenses", and therefore, a detailed investigation into proceeds of crime.

Gokhale defended himself by saying that he raised the funds not to sustain his work but also for his "personal sustenance from willing donors after making a full disclosure that the donated funds shall be used solely to sustain himself during his pursuit of social activism."

ED's case is based on an FIR registered by the cyber cell of Ahmedabad police alleging that as an "RTI Activist and a social worker" Gokhale raised the money for filing RTIs for public purposes and other social activities in the interest of public. ED investigation is alleged to have found that he collected over Rs 1.7 crore through crowdfunding and cash deposits between 2019 and 2022.

However, it is alleged that Gokhale used the money on luxurious lifestyle such as paying off personal credit card bills, loan repayment to the tune of Rs 62 lakh for personal use such as booking of flight, hotel, dine and wine, among others. He is alleged to have used the money for purchasing stocks and mutual funds worth Rs92.32 lakh and lost about Rs30 lakh through intraday trading on the stock market. He is alleged to have transferred to Paytm Rs 4.22 lakh for buying wine/liquor and paid Rs 1.26 lakh to Moksh Foundation, which is an alcohol de-addiction center and spent Rs 76,766 on food delivery app Swiggy.

Besides, Gokhale is also alleged to have received Rs 23.24 lakh cash from Congress leader Alankar Sawai, reported to be close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Sawai, when questioned by the ED officials, denied having given any money to Gokhale. ED had shared this information with the court in its affidavit opposing his bail application.