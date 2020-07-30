Gujarat court rejects Hardik Patel's plea to change bail condition

In yet another setback for newly appointed Gujarat Congress' Working President Hardik Patel, a sessions court in Ahmedabad on Thursday rejected an application seeking modification of his bail condition that prohibits his movement outside the state boundary without prior permission from the court.

The sessions judge B J Ganatra while rejecting the plea stated that granting such relief would only mean that the trial in the sedition case, which the Congress leader is facing as one of the main accused, will be delayed as he had skipped several hearings in the past. The judge held that "intentionally" the applicant remained absent from the trial which delayed the proceedings. He had approached the court soon after he was elevated by the court as its working president of its Gujarat unit.

26-year-old Congress leader Hardik Patel is facing several criminal cases including two cases of sedition registered at Ahmedabad and Surat in 2015 during the Patidar agitation for reservation movement under his leadership. He has also been booked for illegal assembly, rioting and arson among other charges. There are over 10 such cases against him.

In 2018, he was convicted in a rioting and arson case by a court in Mehsana and was sentenced to two years imprisonment in 2018. He was granted bail but the conviction has not been stayed which makes him unfit to contect polls.