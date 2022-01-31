Gujarat court to pronounce judgement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case

A special designated court is likely to pronounce judgement on Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case on Tuesday against 78 suspects who are accused of killing 56 and injuring hundreds of people in the city on July 26, 2008. After a prolonged trial of nearly 14 years, the court concluded the hearings in September and had reserved the order for pronouncement.

Only two of the accused, one for treatment of schizophrenia, and the second for turning an approver, were granted bail while the rest of 76 suspects have been languishing in jail ever since their arrest at various points in time during the pendency of the trial. The case is considered to be one of the longest criminal trials in recent years. The special judge Ambalal Patel, designated court for trial of bomb blast cases, will be pronouncing the judgement virtually.

On July 26, 2008, simultaneous bomb blasts had killed 56 persons in Ahmedabad and left over 200 injured. The police registered 20 FIRs in Ahmedabad while 15 other FIRs were registered in Surat, where bombs were recovered from various spots. Both the cases were merged for trial as police investigation claimed that "they were part of the same conspiracy" by a terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen, a breakaway faction of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Among the suspects is Safdar Nagori, former head of SIMI, Hafiz Hussain Mulla, Saduli Abdul Karim, Kamruddin Chand Nagori, Amil Parvez Shaikh, Mohammed Yasin, Sibli Abdul Karim Muslim, Mohammed Ansari, among others. The investigation was carried out by Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad which claimed that the motive behind the terror strikes was "avenging atrocities on Muslims during 2002 post Godhra riots."

Numerous litigations are said to have delayed the trial. It was also affected following the 2014 jailbreak attempt by 24 key accused who were lodged at Sabarmati central jail. The DCB investigation claimed that a 213-feet long tunnel was dug up at Sabarmati Central Jail to escape. An internal report found that dozens of complaints had been filed against jail authorities alleging stripping in pretext of frisking, denying medical facilities, among other basic rights to the undertrials.

The delay in the trial also resulted in several other controversies including changed appearances of the suspects. The prosecution wanted the accused to be identified in the court during trial by their photographs taken at the time of their arrests. It was argued that over the years many of the suspects' appearances changed due to moustaches and beards. This argument was rejected by the court. After hearing the case from Sabarmati jail premises initially, the trial was conducted through video conferencing.

