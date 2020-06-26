Gujarat Covid-19 case count crosses 30,000-mark

Gujarat Covid-19 case count crosses 30,000-mark; 18 new deaths

  Jun 26 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 30,000-mark on Friday, with 580 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

This is for the second time that 580 new cases were reported in a day. Earlier, as many number of cases were reported on June 21. It is the highest single-day spike.

With the addition of 580 new cases, the number of positive cases in the state mounted to 30,158, the department said in a statement.

During the same period, 18 coronavirus positive patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to infection to 1,772 in the state, it said.

According to the statement, as many as 532 persons were discharged from various hospitals post-recovery. This took the number of recovered patients to 22,038.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 30,158, new cases: 580, deaths: 1,772, discharged: 22,038, active cases: 6,348 and people tested so far: 3,51,179.

