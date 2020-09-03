Gujarat Covid-19 cases cross one-lakh mark with 1,325 new cases

With 1,325 new coronavirus positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases in Gujarat crossed one lakh mark on Thursday, making it the 11th state to have crossed the six-digit figure.

The state reported 16 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 3,064. The number of active cases stood at 16,131 while over 81,000 patients have been discharged.

According to figures released by the state health department, till Thursday a total of 1,00,375 persons were infected with the virus. The state has conducted a total of 25,49,916 tests.

Ahmedabad and Surat are the worst affected cities in the state followed by cities such as Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, among others. Surat is reporting the maximum number of daily positive cases in the state followed by Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad has over 3,500 active cases followed by Surat at 3,000, Rajkot at 2,104, Vadodara at 1,715, and Jamnagar at 473. The state has a whopping 5.45 lakh people under quarantine.

Against the opinions of several expert doctors, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, in its two surveys has found that there is no herd immunity in the city that has reported over 30,000 positive cases since the pandemic broke out.

The result of a second serosurvey shared on Wednesday claimed that nearly 40% of people, who had recovered from the virus, lost antibodies making them susceptible to new infection. The survey result has denied herd immunity. The survey was conducted on over 10,000 samples between August 15 and 29.