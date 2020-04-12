Gujarat COVID-19 cases go up by 48 to 516: Govt

Gujarat COVID-19 cases go up by 48 to 516: Govt

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  Apr 12 2020, 14:16 ist
  updated: Apr 13 2020, 00:18 ist

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 516 on Sunday with 48 more people testing positive for COVID-19, a state Health department official said.

Of the 48 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, 39 were from Ahmedabad, 6 from Vadodara and 3 from Anand, the official said.. 

"The total number of cases in Ahmedabad now stands at 282, followed by Vadodara which has reported 101 cases," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Meanwhile, the number of the patients who recovered from COVID-19 stood at 44.

The state has reported 24 deaths so far, Ravi said.

"As many as 2,012 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, out of which 48 tested positive, while report of 332 others is pending, she said

