Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 498 to 19,617; death toll 1,219

Gujarat on Saturday reported 498 new coronavirus positive cases and 29 deaths, including 26 in Ahmedabad district, taking the total case count to 19,617, and fatalities to 1,219, state health department said.

The number of recovered cases also rose to 13,324 with 313 more patients getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

With this, there are 5,074 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 61 patients are on ventilator, the statement said.

The state has so far tested 2,45,606 samples.

Ahmedabad reported 289 new cases, followed by Surat (92) and Vadodara (34), it said.

While the total cases in Ahmedabad rose to 13,968, the number of cases in Surat went up to 2,033 and 1,258 in Vadodara, it said.

Ahmedabad city has so far reported deaths of 994 coronavirus patients and recovery of 210 patients, followed by Surat (25) and Vadodara (23), the statement said.

Among 17 other districts that reported fresh COVID-19 cases are Gandhinagar (20), Rajkot (8) and Valsad (7).

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,617, new cases 498, deaths 1,219, discharged 13,324, active cases 5,074 and people tested so far 2,45,606.