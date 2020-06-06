Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise to 19,617; toll 1,219

Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 498 to 19,617; death toll 1,219

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 06 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 22:11 ist
Representative image/istock

Gujarat on Saturday reported 498 new coronavirus positive cases and 29 deaths, including 26 in Ahmedabad district, taking the total case count to 19,617, and fatalities to 1,219, state health department said.

The number of recovered cases also rose to 13,324 with 313 more patients getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

With this, there are 5,074 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 61 patients are on ventilator, the statement said.

The state has so far tested 2,45,606 samples.

Ahmedabad reported 289 new cases, followed by Surat (92) and Vadodara (34), it said.

While the total cases in Ahmedabad rose to 13,968, the number of cases in Surat went up to 2,033 and 1,258 in Vadodara, it said.

Ahmedabad city has so far reported deaths of 994 coronavirus patients and recovery of 210 patients, followed by Surat (25) and Vadodara (23), the statement said.

Among 17 other districts that reported fresh COVID-19 cases are Gandhinagar (20), Rajkot (8) and Valsad (7).

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,617, new cases 498, deaths 1,219, discharged 13,324, active cases 5,074 and people tested so far 2,45,606.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ahmedabad

What's Brewing

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 