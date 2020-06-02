Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 415 to 17,632; 29 more die

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 17,632 on Tuesday with the addition of 415 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,092 after 29 more patients died due to the infection, 24 of them in Ahmedabad alone, said the state health department.

As many as 1,114 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 11,894, it said here.

With this, the state has 4,646 active cases, of which 62 are on ventilator, the department said.

The government said there has been a significant drop in the number of active cases in the state, accounting for only 26.35 per cent of the total infections compared to 53.19 per cent two weeks ago.

Ahmedabad accounted for 279 of the 415 new COVID-19 cases reported from across the state in the last 24 hours, raising the tally in the worst-hit district to 12,773, the department said.

At the same time, as many as 1,019 patients were also discharged from Ahmedabad hospitals in a single day on Tuesday.

Out of the 29 patients who died in the state on Tuesday, 24 succumbed in Ahmedabad alone, two in Aravalli, and one each in Surat, Mehsana and Junagadh districts, the department said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 1,716 with 57 new cases, while in Vadodara, it increased to 1,106, with 32 fresh infections.

Gandhinagar reported 15 new cases and Mehsana five, out of 17 districts that reported fresh infections, the health department said.

Coronavirus tests have been conducted on 2,21,610 people so far in Gujarat, it said.

A total 2,34,017 patients are under home quarantine in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,632, new cases 415, deaths 1,092, discharged 11,894, active cases 4,646, people tested so far 2,21,610.