Gujarat: Covid-19 count crosses 34,000-mark with 687 new cases

PTI,
  • Jul 03 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 21:53 ist
A health worker from Indian Red Cross Society arranges his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while taking care of people that came to donate blood at a blood donation camp on the Indian National Doctor's Day in Ahmedabad on July 1, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 687 new coronavirus positive cases so far on Friday, due to which the state's overall tally crossed the 34,000-mark, the health department said.

This is for the seventh consecutive day that the state has reported 600-plus fresh Covid-19 cases.

With the addition of 687 patients, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 34,686, the department said in a statement.

During the same period, 18 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 1,906, it added.

As many as 340 persons recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the count of such persons to 24,941.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 34,686, new cases 687, deaths 1906, discharged 24,941, active cases 7839 and people tested so far 3,95,873. 

