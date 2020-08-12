Gujarat Covid-19 count goes up by 1,152; 18 new deaths

Gujarat reported 1,152 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which pushed the overall tally of the state to 74,390, the health department said.

With the death of 18 patients, its fatality count rose to 2,715, it said.

As many as 977 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state during the day. This took the number of recovered cases to 57,393.

With this, the recovery rate rose to 77.15 per cent, the department said in its release.

As many as 50,124 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day tests conducted so far, it said.

Surat reported 272 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in the state on the day, followed by Ahmedabad at 159, Vadodara at 120 and Rajkot 95.

Bhavnagar district reported 46 new cases, Jamnagar 38, Amreli 35, Panchmahal 34, Mehsana 32, Gandhinagar 30, Gir Somnath, Kutch and Surendranagar 27 each, Bharuch 25, Dahod and Morbi 21 each, among others, the department added.

With six deaths, Rajkot reported the highest number of fatalities, followed by Surat at five, Ahmedabad four, Vadodara two and Tapi one.

There are 14,282 active cases in the state. Of them, 75 patients are on ventilator, while the condition of 14,207 others is stable, it said.

A total of 11,09,005 samples have been tested so far.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 74,390, new cases 1,152, deaths 2,715, discharged 57,393, active cases 14,282 and people tested so far 11,09,005.