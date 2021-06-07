Gujarat: Covid-19 norms violated at BJP event, 6 booked

Six BJP functionaries from Malia Hatina town in Gujarat's Junagadh district were booked for alleged Covid-19 norm violations at an event organised to welcome some people who had joined it from the Congress, police said on Monday.

Over 100 party workers had assembled inside a hall during the event, most without face masks, after which Malia Hatina taluka BJP general secretary Aniruddh Dodiya and five others were booked, an official said.

"The event was held without permission, and social distancing was not maintained. Such events are prohibited in Gujarat currently due to the coronavirus outbreak. An FIR was lodged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act provisions after a video of the event was brought to the notice of the police," he added.