Gujarat: Covid-19 norms violated at BJP event, 6 booked

Gujarat: Covid-19 norms violated at BJP event, 6 booked

Over 100 party workers had assembled inside a hall during the event, most without face masks

PTI
PTI, Junagadh,
  • Jun 07 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 16:06 ist
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to an employee of Ahmedabad Municipal Transport System (AMTS), in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Six BJP functionaries from Malia Hatina town in Gujarat's Junagadh district were booked for alleged Covid-19 norm violations at an event organised to welcome some people who had joined it from the Congress, police said on Monday.

Over 100 party workers had assembled inside a hall during the event, most without face masks, after which Malia Hatina taluka BJP general secretary Aniruddh Dodiya and five others were booked, an official said.

"The event was held without permission, and social distancing was not maintained. Such events are prohibited in Gujarat currently due to the coronavirus outbreak. An FIR was lodged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act provisions after a video of the event was brought to the notice of the police," he added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Coronavirus
Covid-19
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 