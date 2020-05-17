Gujarat: COVID-19 patient found lying dead at bus stand, inquiry ordered

In yet another incident of negligence in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, a 67-year old coronavirus infected person was found dead at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, few hours after he was discharged from civil hospital. His body lying unattended at the bus stand in the wee hours of Friday, located few metres from his house, was first spotted by the security guard of the bus stand who informed the police which sent the body to a government run hospital for post mortem.

Within few hours of the post mortem, the body, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was handed over to his family for final rites. As the reports of this incident surfaced, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an inquiry into the incident. Rupani has assigned former principal secretary, health, J P Gupta to probe and submit the report in 24 hours.

According to police, Ganpat Makwana, a resident of Danilimbda, was found dead at bus stand close to his house at around 3 AM on Friday. The CCTV footage, police said, showed him entering into the stand at around 12 AM. According to police, the security guard informed the police which took him to VS Hospital.

At the hospital, a note was found in his pocket that had a phone number. The hospital officials dialed the number asked the receiver to come to hospital. Police said that Makwana's relatives came to the hospital and identified him. They told the hospital officials that Makwana was had been admitted to civil hospital, Asarwa on May 13 after he had developed some symptoms.

When contacted, MM Prabhakar, officer on special duty for COVID-19 at civil hospital, told DH, "He was tested positive and had mild symptoms that's why we sent him back for home quarantine as per new guidelines and protocols. He was taken in a city bus along with three or four others patients. He asked to be dropped near his house and that he would walk. We don't know what happened afterwards."

Ganpat's 45-years old son Kirit said that "I was asked to come to VS hospital where I found my father dead. I had no idea how he reached there. I was not informed by civil hospital, Asarwa, where he had been admitted. I was told by the hospital staff to bring plastic sheets to wrap him for cremation." He added that he bought plastic sheets worth Rs1,500 and hospital authority handed over the body wrapped in the sheet for cremation.

This is not the first case of alleged negligence in handling the pandemic that has created controversy in the hospital. Earlier on May 14, family of another covid-19 patient came to a rude shock when they were informed that their relative passed away eight day ago on May 6.

"We are in shock. A police team came with certificates informing us that my maternal uncle Mahesh Solanki, 59, had passed away and that too eight days ago while we kept thinking all these days that he was alive and would be discharged. We haven't got any explanation from the hospital behind this negligence. Whenever we went to the hospital to check his health, the hospital staffs always said that he was doing fine," said Mukesh Rathod.

In another incident, body of a cancer patient went missing from the same hospital where a patient had gone for coronavirus testing, The body was finally found on May 13, from the morgue.