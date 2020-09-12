Gujarat Covid-19 tally crosses 1.12 lakh with record 1,365 cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,365 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,12,336, state health department said.

With 15 more people succumbing to the infection, including five in Surat, the total number of fatalities went up to 3,198, it said.

While three deaths occurred in Ahmedabad, two patients died each in Rajkot and Bhavnagar. One fatality each was reported from Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Gir Somnath, the department said.

A total of 1,335 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 92,805, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 82.61 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 16,333, the department said.

At 278, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by 175 infections in Ahmedabad and 146 cases in Rajkot, the department said.

Jamnagar and Vadodara districts each reported over 100 new cases.

Among other districts, Mehsana reported 50 new cases, Bhavnagar 41, Junagadh 39, Gandhinagar 37, Patan 31, Panchmahal 29, Morbi 28, Banaskantha 26, Amreli 25, Dahod 20, Bharuch, Tapi and Surendranagar 19 each, Kutch 18, Gir Somnath and Navsari 15 each, Narmada 14, while Botad, Mahisagar, and Sabarkantha each added 10 cases.

74,781 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 1,150.47 tests per day per million population.

A total 32,19,983 samples have been tested so far in the state, it said.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,12,336, new cases 1,365, deaths 3,198, discharged 92,805, active cases 16,333, and people tested so far 32,19,983.