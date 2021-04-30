Gujarat Covid-19: Vaccination for 18 years and above from May 1 in ten worst-affected districts

Gujarat government will commence vaccinating persons above the age of 18 from May 1, which also coincides with the foundation day of Gujarat which was carved out of Maharashtra in 1960. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the drive will be launched only in ten districts which have highest active coronavirus cases in the state that includes Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamangar, Kutch, Mehsana, Bharuch and Gandhinagar.

Rupani said in a video message that the state has ordered 2.5 crore vaccines, of which 3 lakh would be landing on Friday. He said that in the month May, a total of 11 lakh vaccine doses will be provided. Rupani said that as of now, the vaccination drive will be restricted to only ten districts, which will be extended once the vaccine availability increases. Rupani said that the vaccination will be done only through online registration.

The state government in an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday stated that as on April 27 a total of 1.15 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state in the last three phases which covered health workers, frontline workers and priority groups (people above 45 years). The affidavit filed by chief secretary Anil Mukim also claimed that till April 27, state had 4,72,450 doses of Covishield and 323,020 doses of Covaxin.

The affidavit mentioned that the state has the capacity of storing more than one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. It has six regional level vaccine stores, 41 district/corporation level stores and 2189 cold chain points are available in the state for storage, while 169 Ice Lined Refrigerators have been received from the government of India.

On Friday, Gujarat reported 14,605 new positive cases and 173 fresh deaths in 24 hours. The number of active cases jumped to 1,42,046.

Demand of oxygen increasing, says Chief Secretary

The state government's affidavit in the apex court stated that till April 28, a total of 49,332 patients were on oxygen support in the state. This included patients in ICU with ventilators, patients who are on ventilators without IC and patients who are on oxygen support of various forms such as cannula, mask and BIPEP, among others. The government has admitted that the consumption of medical oxygen is increasing day by day.

"Considering the increasing need of oxygen, the state of Gujarat estimated the shortage of oxygen that was likely to be faced in the coming days. In this regard, a communication dated 26.04.2021 was addressed by the deponent to the central government highlighting that the state is in need of 1190 MT oxygen and most humbly submitted that the state of Gujarat is in urgent need of additional oxygen to meet its existing requirements," the chief secretary Mukim has stated i the affidavit.

Healthcare workers

On healthcare professionals, the affidavit stated that there are approximately 35,000 doctors, 40,000 nurses, 70, para-medics, 45,000 ASHA, 1,45,000 other staff working in various healthcare facilities and in the field across the state. Besides, the government has made a public appeal to all healthcare professionals to join as volunteers in hospitals for cadres such as specialist doctors, medical officers, dental doctors, staff nurses, among others. It said that "efforts were also done to engage approximately 80,000 students from all medical and paramedical courses. Collectors and municipal commissioners have been authorised to fill posts."