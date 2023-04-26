Gujarat: Defamation case filed against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav over Gujarati 'thug' remarks

Defamation case against Tejashwi over Gujarati remarks

The complaint has been filed by 63 years old Haresh P Mehta, a resident of Ahmedabad

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 26 2023, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 20:41 ist
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

A criminal defamation case has been filed against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in a metropolitan magisterial court in Ahmedabad for his alleged remarks calling Gujaratis as "thugs." The hearing on the application will be done on May 1. 

The complaint has been filed by 63 years old Haresh P Mehta, a resident of Ahmedabad, saying that Yadav "insulted Gujaratis" by calling them "thugs." The complaint is based on a Yadav's press briefing on March 21 where he reportedly said, "...situation in the country is such that only a Gujarati can be a thug as their fraud would be forgiven." 

Also Read | Opposition to keep aside contentious issues to take on BJP in 2024 LS polls

Yadav is said to have made the controversial remarks while commenting on reports that Interpol had removed fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the list of Red Corner Notice in March. Mehta has stated in his complaint that being the Deputy CM, Yadav should not have uttered those words. 

Mehta has sought registration of criminal case against Yadav under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code.  Mehta has claimed in the application that he is a businessman and vice-president of All India Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council (Gujarat state).

