Gujarat Deputy Collector arrested for stalking woman officer

The Ahmedabad Cyber Cell police on Tuesday arrested the Deputy Collector of Aravalli district in north Gujarat for allegedly harassing and stalking a woman officer by sending her lewd messages and threatening her family for more than a year. The accused used nine different mobile phones to harass the woman officer, her in-laws and her minor son by sending them objectionable messages and photographs.

Police said that the accused officer Mayank Patel, 28, was arrested under sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the IT act. According to Cyber Cell officials, the complainant had met the accused officer, who was then a deputy mamlatdar, in 2016 during official meetings. Subsequently, Patel cracked Gujarat Public Service Commission and was appointed as Deputy Collector in Aravalli as Class-II officer.

A senior police officer said that both of them had family relations and Patel used to visit her. However, for the past one-and-a-half-year, Patel started stalking the woman at the work place and would call her at odd hours and when she ignored his calls, he would call her family members

"The victim decided to approach the police after Patel sent some message or picture to her 10-year-old son. We don't know what was in the messages as Patel deleted it. But, this compelled the woman to approach the police. We also had to counsel her as she was depressed," a senior police officer told DH.

"Mayank Patel started harassing the complainant mentally and physically through social media, WhatsApp audio-video calls and text messages. He started interfering in the complainant's official work. The accused used to stalk the complaint by finding out her phone location. He also used to abuse the complainant's husband and threatened them for their lives," a police note stated.

