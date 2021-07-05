Gujarat discontinues gazette printing; online mode to save 35 tons of paper annually

Gujarat discontinues gazette printing

The Gujarat government on Monday decided to discontinue printing of all kinds of gazettes and said they would be made available online as part of an initiative towards paperless governance.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday launched a website where government gazettes will be available for free download, leading to saving of some 35 metric tons of paper annually, a release informed. The traditional process of gazette printing that has been going on for years will now come to an end with the availability of this digital-online gazette website, it added.

"The practice of QR code has been implemented for the authenticity of the copies of downloaded e-gazette. Within a month, all gazettes available for the last three decades will be put up on the website," the release further said.

